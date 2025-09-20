Body found in Estepona after month-long search for missing Brit

A BODY has been discovered in Estepona following the disappearance of a British man who vanished more than a month ago.

The grim find was made on Friday morning in the Paraíso area of the municipality after an extensive search involving the Policia Nacional, Protección Civil and Estepona firefighters.

Andrew J. W., 65, was last seen on August 15. Police launched a major investigation, piecing together his final known movements in the days before he went missing.

Andrew’s body is thought to have been found in the municipality of Estepona

Officers established that he had been preparing to move back to the UK at the time of his disappearance.

Search teams had previously scoured the area with drones, but the dense woodland and thick undergrowth hampered efforts.

On Friday, investigators carried out a fresh sweep of the zone, supported by local emergency services, which finally led to the discovery of human remains.

Police confirmed the body has yet to be formally identified. The cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

