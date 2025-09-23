4 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Alqueria d'Asnar with pool – € 420,000

Discover this stunning fully-fenced estate featuring a beautifully equipped house, perfect as a primary residence or a vacation retreat. Fully Functional Home 4 spacious bedrooms (3 with built-in wardrobes, 1 with a walk-in closet) 2 full bathrooms (one en suite with shower and hydromassage bathtub) Fully equipped kitchen + laundry room Living room with fireplace, oven, air conditioning, and oil heating Rustic-style ceramic tile floors and PVC Climalit windows Solid wood interior doors Ceiling fans in every room and recessed lighting throughout Direct access to the garage from inside the… See full property details

Villa

L'Alqueria d'Asnar, Alicante

4 beds 3 baths

€ 420,000

