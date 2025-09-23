Andalucian townhouse made famous by Alan Carr and Amanda Holden for hit BBC show is now taking bookings 

THE Andalucian townhouse renovated by celebrities Alan Carr and Amanda Holden for BBC One’s Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job has opened to paying guests this week.

Casa Alamanda Moclín in Granada province began taking bookings on Wednesday, charging from €195 per night for up to six guests.

The property has been left unchanged since filming concluded, including the much-talked-about Moroccan bedroom that featured heavily in the series.

The house was purchased by Welsh couple Nicola and Mickey Walters following the show’s completion. They have appointed the same estate agents who originally sold the property to the BBC as rental managers.

The townhouse boasts a vintage style bar area

As well as doing up the property, the added attention the TV show brought to Moclin has transformed the sleepy village.

Local businesses in Moclín report increased visitor numbers since the programme aired in January 2025. Bar owner Mario Costela Martin reported that UK tourists had ‘skyrocketed’ after the show broadcast, with many seeking out the renovated house.

“Sightseers were visiting the village daily to take photographs outside the property,” said Ian Rutter from Granada Village & Country, the estate agency handling the rental.

His firm also managed the original sale to the BBC production company.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr produced a renovation show in Spain together.

The property had stood empty for 35 years before its television makeover, falling into disrepair after serving as both a family home and village shop.

Its abandonment was symbolic of depopulation across rural Andalucian villages, where younger generations have been forced to leave in search of employment opportunities in more populous cities.

The wood-themed dining room

The phenomenon has resulted in a glut of abandoned homes in rural Spain, while the major cities suffer from overdemand.

Moclín, with 3,500 residents, sits in the northwest hills of Granada province beneath a 13th-century Moorish castle.

The village hosts numerous festivals throughout the year, including October’s Cristo del Paño celebration which draws 15,000 visitors annually.

The new owners have committed to donating 15% of rental income to the local women’s association, which appeared in the television series when Amanda Holden learned to make traditional pastries.

It even boasts a shaded terrace area.

Another property featured in the show, Esperanza 9, has reportedly been fully booked since the programme aired.

Weekly rates for Casa Alamanda range from €1,365 to €1,575 depending on season.

