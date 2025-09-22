MALAGA is bucking the national trend this week as autumn arrives with a bang across Spain.

The Costa del Sol province set to bask in temperatures of up to 33C while the rest of the country experiences a sharp drop in mercury.

The official start of autumn on Monday has brought widespread temperature falls and persistent rainfall to northern Spain, caused by an Atlantic weather front moving across the Mediterranean.

However, Spain’s meteorological agency Aemet has predicted that several provinces, including Malaga, will escape this national cooling trend.

READ MORE: Spain to spend €13bn on mega airport upgrades – as Ryanair slams ‘rip-off’ fees

The provincial capital is forecast to reach a sweltering 33C today, with Velez-Malaga hitting 30C and both Antequera and Marbella reaching 28C.

Even the typically cooler mountain town of Ronda could see temperatures climb to 27C.

But the reprieve will be short-lived. Weather experts warn that temperatures will begin to drop from Tuesday, particularly affecting the inland areas of Ronda and Antequera during the early morning hours.

By Wednesday, easterly winds are expected to sweep across the Malaga coast and interior, bringing moderate to strong gusts.

READ MORE: The neighbourhoods in Spain’s five major cities where rental homes are snapped up within 24 hours

There’s also a possibility of light, occasional rainfall in mountainous areas near the coast, though Escudero cautions that ‘not all areas will get wet’.

The weather expert predicts a recovery from Thursday onwards, with maximum temperatures gradually climbing again.

“It’s likely that Friday and the weekend will see temperatures return to 30C in some parts of Malaga province,” he forecasts.

Meanwhile, the rest of Spain faces a markedly different picture.

Northern regions are experiencing persistent rainfall and heavy downpours, with Asturias and Cantabria expected to see significant accumulation.

READ MORE: New British warship to be built in Spain as part of €1.8 billion contract

The northeast and Balearic Islands could face strong, potentially very heavy storms with thunder, though these should ease by afternoon.

Nationally, Spain is seeing a notable drop in maximum temperatures, particularly in the southern Iberian regions and parts of La Mancha.

The Pyrenees and mountain peaks in northern Spain could even experience light frosts.

For British expats and tourists on the Costa del Sol, this weather pattern offers a final taste of summer before the traditional autumn cooling takes hold later in the week.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.