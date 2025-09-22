22 Sep, 2025
22 Sep, 2025 @ 15:00
Angelina Jolie breaks silence on US Politics at Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival

by
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Couture in San Sebastian. Credit: Cordon Press

ANGELINA Jolie has made her mark at the San Sebastian Film Festival, not just for her role in Couture, but for offering a rare, candid take on the political turmoil in the US.

The Oscar-winning actress faced questions head-on at a packed press conference, where she admitted she was struggling to recognise her home country during these ‘very, very heavy times’.

“I love my country,” Jolie said, carefully choosing her words. “But I don’t recognise it right now. I’ve always lived internationally, and my family’s international. My view of the world is one that’s connected. Anything that divides or limits personal expression and freedoms is dangerous,” she added.

“We’re living through such serious times that we need to be careful with what we say. So, I’ll tread lightly here… but these are very heavy times.”

Jolie’s comments came ahead of the European premiere of Couture at the festival, where the actress stars as Maxine, a film director who, amid the glamour and chaos of Paris Fashion Week, is suddenly diagnosed with breast cancer.

The role hits close to home for Jolie, who has a family history of cancer.

Reflecting on her own experience, Jolie revealed she made the difficult decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy in 2013, after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene that put her at high risk for breast cancer.

“I lost my mother and grandmother to cancer at a young age,” she said. “So, I made the choice to have the surgery a decade ago.”

But that wasn’t all. Jolie was also asked about her character’s deep emotional journey in Couture, a film that combines fashion with the harsh reality of illness.

“The cancer that affects women touches how we feel as women,” she said, highlighting the personal and symbolic significance of the film. “It’s a message of hope and understanding about the women’s experience.”

Despite heavy rain, Jolie embraced her first visit to San Sebastián with grace, wearing a black strapless dress and stopping to pose for fans who’d been waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of her. But while her appearance on the red carpet was brief, her words packed a punch.

“I think the film reflects the deep desire to live a life free from suffering,” she said. “It’s a reflection of the human condition—whether we’re caught in real conflict or just facing personal hardship, we are all connected as human beings.”

Jolie may have been emotional, but she certainly didn’t shed any tears at the press conference. Instead, she left everyone thinking long after her words.

Tickets are still available for some screeings at the film festival. More information at https://www.sansebastianfestival.com/tickets/1/43/in

Photo by Matt_Bango from Freerange Stock
