Spain unveils new €35 million patrol ship to fight drug traffickers off the Costa del Sol – armed with underwater drones, heliport and 50-strong crew

DRUG smugglers on the Costa del Sol are facing a formidable new foe after Spain’s Guardia Civil launched a new €35 million patrol ship to hunt down narcos along the Mediterranean coast and beyond.

The state-of-the-art Duque de Ahumada – named after Francisco Javier Giron, the Duke of Ahumada and founder of the Guardia Civil – was unveiled by Spain’s interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, at a ceremony in Vigo last week.

The advanced vessel, funded mostly by the European Union, will spend four months a year on missions with Frontex, the EU’s border and coast guard agency, with a focus on drug trafficking, illegal migration and environmental monitoring.

The Duque de Ahumada was formally unveiled by Spain’s interior minister in Vigo last week. Credit: Guardia Civil

“It is an example of European cooperation policy, which adds value, helps strengthen cohesion and, in this case, reinforces the protections of our borders – Spain’s borders, which are also the external borders of the European Union,” Grande-Marlaska said at a ceremony attended by the director-general of the Guardia Civil, Mercedes Gonzalez, and the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero.

The patrol ship features five decks, a heliport, two fast-response boats and an underwater drone capable of diving to a depth of one kilometre.

It can operate at sea for 30 successive days, cover over 11,000 miles, reach speeds of 18 knots and will become a new home for 44 officers and 12 support staff.

The 83-metre long vessel will join the Guardia Civil’s maritime force in Cadiz, replacing the Río Miño, following sea trials off Spain’s northern coast.

