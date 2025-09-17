Spanish police catch narcos dumping drugs into the Strait of Gibraltar, almost seven tonnes seized

THE Guardia Civil has seized almost seven tonnes of hashish after stopping two drug shipments in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The operation took place over the weekend and resulted in the confiscation of 6,700 kilos of drugs worth more than nine million euros.

The first intervention happened on Saturday when officers spotted a suspicious boat about one mile south of Punta Camarinal.

Patrols from Algeciras and Ceuta gave chase, forcing the crew to throw their cargo overboard to escape.

READ MORE: Cadiz narcos torture and force grotesque laxative ordeal on mule while they wait for him to pass missing drugs

Agents later recovered 56 bundles of hashish from the sea, weighing more than 2,200 kilos.

The second incident took place on Sunday about one mile south of Tarifa.

A speedboat carrying six men and loaded with bales of hashish was intercepted by the Guardia Civil.

During the pursuit, the traffickers again dumped the cargo into the water in an attempt to flee.

This time officers recovered 116 bundles weighing more than 4,500 kilos.

READ MORE: Polish gangster wanted for murder arrested in upmarket Costa del Sol town: Narcos sent drugs between Spain and Krakow

The two operations brought the total haul to 6.7 tonnes of hashish, with an estimated street value of over nine million euros.

Officials said the fast response of maritime units in Algeciras and Ceuta was key to stopping the drugs from reaching Spain’s southern coast.

The seized material has been handed over to the judicial authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.