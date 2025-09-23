Comic-Con Malaga charges fans nearly €100 for a selfie with stars

FANCY a snap with Berlin from Money Heist or Hollywood heartthrob Luke Evans? It’ll cost you a small fortune.

Comic-Con San Diego Malaga kicks off this Thursday, September 25, and while fans are buzzing about big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gwendoline Christie and Jim Lee, the real shocker is the price tag for a meet-and-greet.

Organisers are charging a whopping €90.75 (including VAT) for a single photo with Pedro Alonso (aka Berlin), Luke Evans, Brian Austin Green from Beverly Hills, 90210, or His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen.

And if you want their autograph? That’s another €66.55. Even the voice of Star Wars legend Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein, is on the same rate card.

Sessions will be held at the “Meet the Artists” stand, but spots are limited. Fans must pre-book, pay upfront, and show proof before stepping into the booth.

The four-day pop culture extravaganza at Malaga’s Palacio de Ferias y Congresos is expected to pull in 120,000 visitors across 80,000 square metres of geek heaven.

But for many, the price of a quick snap could leave them seeing stars – but not quite the ones they were expecting.

