23 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Sep, 2025 @ 08:28
····
1 min read

Comic-Con Malaga charges fans nearly €100 for a selfie with stars

by
Luke Evans (left) and Pedro Alonso. Credit Cordon Press.

FANCY a snap with Berlin from Money Heist or Hollywood heartthrob Luke Evans? It’ll cost you a small fortune.

Comic-Con San Diego Malaga kicks off this Thursday, September 25, and while fans are buzzing about big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gwendoline Christie and Jim Lee, the real shocker is the price tag for a meet-and-greet.

Organisers are charging a whopping €90.75 (including VAT) for a single photo with Pedro Alonso (aka Berlin), Luke Evans, Brian Austin Green from Beverly Hills, 90210, or His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen.

And if you want their autograph? That’s another €66.55. Even the voice of Star Wars legend Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein, is on the same rate card.

Sessions will be held at the “Meet the Artists” stand, but spots are limited. Fans must pre-book, pay upfront, and show proof before stepping into the booth.

The four-day pop culture extravaganza at Malaga’s Palacio de Ferias y Congresos is expected to pull in 120,000 visitors across 80,000 square metres of geek heaven.

But for many, the price of a quick snap could leave them seeing stars – but not quite the ones they were expecting.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

You CAN refuse to pay community fees: New ruling backs property owners in Spain – under certain conditions

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop