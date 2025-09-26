Boost for Pedro Sanchez as Spain’s GDP grows 0.8% in second quarter of 2025 

SPAIN’S economy continues to buck the worldwide trend after posting a GDP growth figure of 0.8% for the quarter of 2025 – a percentage point higher than initially expected.

Despite a gloomy international outlook – fuelled in part by Donald Trump’s tariff war against the European Union and China – the Spanish economy continues to go from strength-to-strength.

The data, confirmed today by the National Statistics Institute (INE), solidifies Spain’s position as the fastest-growing major economy in the Eurozone with year-on-year growth of 3.1% – three percentage points higher than predicted by the INE in late July.

The 0.8% rise in GDP between April and June is also Spain’s eighth consecutive quarterly rise of 0.6% or more.

The growth was fuelled by a 0.8% increase in household consumption, while investment leapt by 1.8% as traders increasingly view Spain’s strong economy as a safe bet.

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: How will Trump’s controversial new EU trade deal impact Spain’s economy?

El @es_INE confirma el dinamismo de la economía española



?El PIB acelera y crece en el 2º trimestre una décima más de lo estimado inicialmente, hasta el 0,8%



?Afianza la previsión de crecimiento al 2,7% para 2025. España volverá a liderar a las principales economías avanzadas pic.twitter.com/G85KgwnQMP — Economía, Comercio y Empresa (@_minecogob) September 26, 2025

Domestic demand was the main driver of economic activity, helping to offset a slowdown in external demand caused by global uncertainty.

While exports still grew by 1.3%, the figure is down on the 2.4% rise seen in the first three months of 2025.

The primary sector – involving the extraction and production of raw materials – was the only sector of the economy to contract in Q2 with a 6.4% fall.

Elsewhere, industry posted a 0.9% rise, while manufacturing bettered its Q1 growth with a 1% jump.

Construction increased by 2.3% and services grew 1%.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.