CABBIE WARS: Ronda puts last taxi licence up for grabs

IT’S the end of the road for taxi numbers in Ronda – with the town hall flogging off one final licence to hit the city’s legal limit.

The golden ticket, worth a base of €15,000, has set cabbies buzzing as they battle it out for the 20th and last spot on the streets.

Traffic boss Jorge Fernandez said the move was vital to cut waiting times for locals and tourists alike, admitting: “People have been crying out for more taxis. We needed them.”

Hopefuls will be scored on how much cash they offer – the higher the bid, the more points they bag. But it’s not just about the money.

Veteran drivers get bonus marks for years behind the wheel, while anyone rolling out an electric car could pick up 15 extra points. Old gas-guzzlers, meanwhile, will barely scrape one.

Applications are open until October 16, with bidders able to check full details online.

Fernandez added: “This is great news for Ronda. Let the best cabbie win.”

