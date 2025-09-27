27 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Sep, 2025 @ 11:13
···
1 min read

CABBIE WARS: Ronda puts last taxi licence up for grabs

by

IT’S the end of the road for taxi numbers in Ronda – with the town hall flogging off one final licence to hit the city’s legal limit.

The golden ticket, worth a base of €15,000, has set cabbies buzzing as they battle it out for the 20th and last spot on the streets.

Traffic boss Jorge Fernandez said the move was vital to cut waiting times for locals and tourists alike, admitting: “People have been crying out for more taxis. We needed them.”

Hopefuls will be scored on how much cash they offer – the higher the bid, the more points they bag. But it’s not just about the money.

Veteran drivers get bonus marks for years behind the wheel, while anyone rolling out an electric car could pick up 15 extra points. Old gas-guzzlers, meanwhile, will barely scrape one.

Applications are open until October 16, with bidders able to check full details online.

Fernandez added: “This is great news for Ronda. Let the best cabbie win.”

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Boost for Pedro Sanchez as Spain’s GDP grows 0.8% in second quarter of 2025 

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop