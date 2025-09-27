Be respectful: Immigrants (and that includes us) need to blend in, writes Charlie Mullins

YOU don’t have to scroll far these days to find someone sounding off about immigration – whether it’s in the UK or right here in Spain.

And the second someone does, the labels start flying: racist, far-right, little Englander. But let’s be honest – most of the time, it’s not about race or nationality. It’s about respect.

Plenty of Brits – and I include myself – have made Spain our home. And by and large, the Spanish people have been incredibly welcoming. Since the first time I bought property here, I’ve had nothing but good vibes.

I’ve worked alongside Spaniards, shared meals, raised glasses, and been made to feel part of the community. Why? Because I’ve always shown respect for their country, their way of life, and their culture.

This isn’t about Spain vs the UK, or locals vs expats. It’s about decent people who make an effort, versus those who turn up with a sense of entitlement and no interest in fitting in. And let’s be honest – we’ve all seen them. Loud, brash, no manners, no clue.

The kind who treat Spain like their own personal theme park. If you wouldn’t tolerate that behaviour from a foreigner in your hometown, don’t come over here and do it to someone else’s.

I’ve never pretended to be Spanish – and I don’t need to. But I live here now, and I’m a guest in this country. That comes with responsibilities.

Understand the culture. Embrace the customs. It doesn’t mean giving up who you are – it just means being a decent neighbour.

That’s why when people – like the British lady in Benidorm recently – speak out about ‘foreigners ruining the UK’, it’s not necessarily hypocrisy. As long, that is, a she herself has integrated on her move to Spain, and shown some respect to the Spanish.

I’ve criticised some of the anti-tourist protests here in Spain in the past – the graffiti, the tone, the targeting of small business owners – but here’s the thing: I’ve never personally had a problem with the protesters.

Why? Because I show up with respect. And when you do that, people notice. In fact, many of us – the respectful expats and the frustrated locals – are singing from the same hymn sheet.

It’s not about where you come from. It’s about how you behave.

And it’s the same story back in the UK. Yes, immigration in the 50s and 60s had its rough patches, but in the end, most people found their place. They worked hard, adapted to British life, respected the rules and raised families that are now just as British as anyone else.

I hope the present generation of immigrants to the UK and also Spain (wherever they are from) integrate the same way.

Because this isn’t about being anti-immigrant – it’s about being anti-ignorant.

