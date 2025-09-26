26 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2025 @ 08:55
····
1 min read

Spain’s Balearics up the anti against invasive snakes with €2.5m spend and 2,600 traps

by

THE Balearic Government is going all?in on stopping slithery invaders, unleashing €2.5 million and deploying over 2,600 traps to shield the islands’ delicate ecosystems.

In Palma this week, port staff received training from wildlife experts to spot illegal snake arrivals and learn how to follow the strict rules around protected species, especially the endemic pitiusa lizard.

The move is part of a heightened campaign to prevent invasive snakes entering through the archipelago’s ports.

Authorities have been running these courses island?wide – in Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca – equipping port police to catch suspicious plant shipments, spot snakes on cargo, and know the legal windows for importing olive, carob and oak trees. Outside those windows, entry is banned unless strict biosecurity checks are met.

READ MORE:

Under the new measures, nurseries and garden centres must set traps between 1 April and 30 October, and environmental inspectors have been out all summer checking compliance at ports and plant outlets.

This year’s push is the most ambitious yet. The €2.5m allocation is nearly three times what was spent in the 2020?23 period. With that funding, authorities have boosted their trap count by 35% over 2024 and quadrupled it compared to five years ago. COFIB, the island wildlife recovery agency, has expanded its team to 13 specialist technicians.

On the protection front, the Government has created 18 urban reserves for the pitiusa lizard in parks and schools and plans to build four safe havens to reintroduce captive-bred lizards back into public land.

For the first time, some of the traps will remain active year-round, including on islets and small offshore rocks. In Mallorca alone, 375 traps have gone in so far to guard vulnerable natural spots.

Authorities say the ramped-up monitoring, training and trap deployment mark a new era in biological defence for these treasured islands.

Click here to read more Green News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Leaving a legacy for nature: Why foreign residents in Spain are choosing WWF in their wills

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop