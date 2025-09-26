26 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2025 @ 10:22
··
1 min read

WARSHIPS vs DRONES: Italy & Spain send in the big guns to protect Gaza flotilla from ‘ABBA attack’!

by
the Furor. Minesterio de Defensa

EUROP is steaming into the Med as Spain and Italy dispatch warships to protect a controversial aid flotilla heading for Gaza after it came under bizarre drone attacks, including one that reportedly blasted ABBA over emergency radio channels.

The Global Sumud Flotilla – a ragtag convoy of 50 boats packed with baby formula, food and medicine – left Barcelona on August 31, aiming to defy Israel’s long-standing naval blockade of the besieged Palestinian strip.

But the protest voyage, manned by international pro-Palestinian activists, has quickly turned into a geopolitical flashpoint, as mystery drones repeatedly harassed the convoy, dropping incendiary devices, jamming radios and – in one surreal twist – blaring ABBA songs over VHF frequencies near Crete.

Now, Rome and Madrid are not taking any chances.
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto called the attacks ‘unacceptable’ and ordered two naval frigates, Alpino and Virginio Fasan, to steam in and shield the convoy.

Hot on their heels, Spain sent in its warship Furor, a patrol vessel, after Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez slammed the harassment and demanded ‘respect for international law’ and safe passage for Spanish citizens aboard the flotilla.

“The government of Spain demands that international law be complied with,” Sanchez said. “Our citizens have the right to sail the Med in peace!”

READ MORE: The Olive Press podcast is back – Sanchez on Gaza, Tommy Robinson in Spain, Christian Brueckner released

The convoy – made up of yachts, fishing boats and workboats, most under 100 feet – is currently anchored off Koufonisi, a tiny Greek island southeast of Crete, waiting to regroup.

So far, 42 vessels have reached the staging point. The organisers claim the drone strikes began earlier this month off Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia, with further incidents reported near Crete on September 24.

The Israeli government has furiously condemned the flotilla, branding it a cover for Hamas operatives, and demanding the ships divert to the Israeli port of Ashkelon, where aid could be ‘properly inspected’ before crossing Gaza’s tightly-controlled land border.

But the activists insist their mission is peaceful and symbolic — and say they won’t be bullied into submission.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s Balearics up the anti against invasive snakes with €2.5m spend and 2,600 traps

Latest from Lead

Go toTop