26 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2025 @ 10:25
····
1 min read

POWER SURGE: Spain to Pump €200 Million into Second Menorca-Mallorca Electric Cable by 2030

by

SPAIN’S government is powering up plans to lay a second undersea electric cable between Menorca and Mallorca – with the high-voltage project set to spark a massive €200 million investment before the end of the decade.

The new cable, part of the state’s 2025–2030 energy infrastructure roadmap, is being hailed as a ‘historic’ move by local socialists – with party leader Pepe Mercadal calling it ‘the biggest investment the Spanish Government has made in Menorca in a very long time’.

The announcement comes as part of a wider push to boost the island’s energy security and green credentials. Mercadal says the cable adds to a string of upgrades including substation overhauls and a new battery storage facility in Es Mercadal – due to be up and running by the end of the year.

“This is a key step in Menorca’s energy transition,” Mercadal told reporters. “It means more reliable power for the island and a major leap forward towards a greener future.”

The second Menorca-Mallorca link follows another mega-project: a second electric cable connecting the Balearic Islands with mainland Spain, which is set to dodge 67% of residential areas along its route. That link alone is expected to meet up to 65% of the Balearics’ power needs.

But despite the good news, Mercadal took a swipe at the island council for abandoning plans to upgrade the Mila wind farm – a move he says flushed away €8 million in potential investment.

He urged all levels of government to ‘get serious’ about speeding up green projects and not let red tape derail Menorca’s energy future.

Click here to read more Green News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WARSHIPS vs DRONES: Italy & Spain send in the big guns to protect Gaza flotilla from ‘ABBA attack’!

Latest from Business & Finance

Make your pensions work smarter

INHERITANCE tax rules are changing for UK pensions from 2027 and Expats with these need to plan. OpesFidelio network is providing a no-jargon presentation created
Go toTop