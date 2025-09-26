POWER SURGE: Spain to Pump €200 Million into Second Menorca-Mallorca Electric Cable by 2030

SPAIN’S government is powering up plans to lay a second undersea electric cable between Menorca and Mallorca – with the high-voltage project set to spark a massive €200 million investment before the end of the decade.

The new cable, part of the state’s 2025–2030 energy infrastructure roadmap, is being hailed as a ‘historic’ move by local socialists – with party leader Pepe Mercadal calling it ‘the biggest investment the Spanish Government has made in Menorca in a very long time’.

The announcement comes as part of a wider push to boost the island’s energy security and green credentials. Mercadal says the cable adds to a string of upgrades including substation overhauls and a new battery storage facility in Es Mercadal – due to be up and running by the end of the year.

“This is a key step in Menorca’s energy transition,” Mercadal told reporters. “It means more reliable power for the island and a major leap forward towards a greener future.”

The second Menorca-Mallorca link follows another mega-project: a second electric cable connecting the Balearic Islands with mainland Spain, which is set to dodge 67% of residential areas along its route. That link alone is expected to meet up to 65% of the Balearics’ power needs.

But despite the good news, Mercadal took a swipe at the island council for abandoning plans to upgrade the Mila wind farm – a move he says flushed away €8 million in potential investment.

He urged all levels of government to ‘get serious’ about speeding up green projects and not let red tape derail Menorca’s energy future.

