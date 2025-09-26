Baby brilliance! Bronchiolitis hospitalisations plummet by 90% in Malaga after ‘wonder jab’ rollout

MALAGA’S tiniest residents are breathing easier – and so is the local NHS.

Hospitalisations for baby bronchiolitis have plunged by an astonishing 90% over just two years, thanks to a game-changing antibody jab now given to all infants under six months of age.

Just two winters ago, Malaga’s hospitals were overwhelmed. In 2022, 239 babies were admitted with bronchiolitis, a common but potentially dangerous respiratory virus.

This year that number has plummeted to just 23. “It’s been a total turnaround,” said Patricia Navarro, delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga. “Two years ago, we were scrambling for ICU beds. Now? We’ve got beds free- and babies safe.”

The dramatic shift is being credited to a jab rolled out in 2023. While technically not a vaccine, the monoclonal antibody injection acts like one, delivering lab-made immunity directly to babies’ systems.

Initially offered only to the most vulnerable newborns, it’s now available to all infants under six months, and the results speak for themselves. In 2023–2024, admissions fell to 48. In 2024–2025? Just 23.

This winter’s campaign began on September 22 and runs until March 31, aiming to immunise over 10,200 babies across Malaga province.

Eligible groups include all infants born after April 1, 2025, premature babies born before 35 weeks, and children under two with serious chronic conditions.

Many newborns will now receive the injection before they even leave the hospital. Coverage reached 97% last year, and officials hope to hit 100% this time around, with growing parental confidence in the jab.

It’s a major win for both families and frontline staff. Fewer sick babies mean less pressure on A&E, calmer paediatric wards, and healthcare teams who can finally take a breather during winter’s usual RSV chaos.

Backing the science is serious cash. The Junta de Andalucia has spent €15.8 million this season to purchase 73,000 doses of the antibody jab as part of a wider vaccine push that’s seen immunisation budgets rocket from €42 million in 2018 to €138 million last year.

“Prevention is our best defence,” Navarro said. “It protects lives and eases pressure on our healthcare system during the dreaded winter rush.”

And it’s not just bronchiolitis getting the boot. On September 30, the region’s flu vaccination campaign kicks off too.

First in line: children aged six months to just under five years, pregnant women, and teachers working with under-fives. Kids aged three and four will even get the flu jab – as a nasal spray – right in their classrooms.

The flu rollout then expands on a staggered calendar: October 6 for care homes and healthcare workers, October 14 for over-80s and highly dependent patients at home, October 20 for people aged 70+ and those with chronic illnesses, and October 27 for the over-60s, key workers (like police and fire services), and people living with vulnerable family members.

For the first time, close contacts of babies, pregnant women, the elderly or chronically ill are also eligible for a free flu jab.

Meanwhile, the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) is also rolling out automatic text message alerts. No need to opt in – if your contact details are current, you’ll get SMS reminders for appointments, cancer screenings, and vaccination drives. The aim is to cut down on missed GP appointments, which are currently running at around 7% in the province.

