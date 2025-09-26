Freebie frenzy in Malaga! Museum madness hits the city for World Tourism Day

CALLING all culture vultures, history buffs and freebie hunters — Malaga is rolling out the red carpet TOMORROW (Saturday, Sept 27) for World Tourism Day, and it’s absolutely packed with FREE things to do.

Over 30 museums, monuments and iconic landmarks across the city are opening their doors — for nada, zilch, zero euros — with guided tours, special exhibitions, family-friendly workshops, and even a brass band in a cemetery.

So if you’ve ever fancied swanning around the Picasso Museum, climbing the Gibralfaro Castle, or trying your luck at the Museum of Imagination, now’s your chance to do it like a VIP — without touching your wallet. Here we list a selection of free events…

ART & CULTURE HEAVEN

Picasso Museum – Open 10:00-19:00, with three exhibitions and special guided visits.



– Open 10:00-19:00, with three exhibitions and special guided visits. Centre Pompidou – 9:30-20:00, featuring Kandinsky, interactive installations, and tours in English and Spanish.



– 9:30-20:00, featuring Kandinsky, interactive installations, and tours in English and Spanish. Carmen Thyssen Museum – Free entry from 10:00-19:30 with guided tours (max 20 people).



– Free entry from 10:00-19:30 with guided tours (max 20 people). CAC La Coracha – Contemporary art, free tours at 13:00 and 18:00.



– Contemporary art, free tours at 13:00 and 18:00. Russian Museum – Open all day with guided visits and workshops for families.



HISTORICAL HOTSPOTS

Alcazaba & Gibralfaro Castle – Open 9:00-20:00, last entry 19:15.



– Open 9:00-20:00, last entry 19:15. Roman Theatre – Free from 10:00-18:00.



– Free from 10:00-18:00. English Cemetery – Open 9:00-14:00 (no zombies spotted).



– Open 9:00-14:00 (no zombies spotted). San Miguel Cemetery – Open 9:00-18:00 with a free live concert by Malaga Brass Band at 19:00.

MUSIC, FASHION & FANCY STUFF

Museum of Flamenco Art – 10:00-14:00. Ole!



– 10:00-14:00. Ole! Interactive Music Museum (MIMMA) – Tours all day in Spanish.



– Tours all day in Spanish. Museum of the Imagination – Free entry in 3 time slots (14:00-17:00) – booking required!



– Free entry in 3 time slots (14:00-17:00) – booking required! Automobile & Fashion Museum – Classic cars and haute couture? Yes, please. Open 10:00-14:30 and 16:00-19:00.



– Classic cars and haute couture? Yes, please. Open 10:00-14:30 and 16:00-19:00. OXO Video Game Museum – Tours in English & Spanish every hour from 11:00 to 21:00 (gamers, assemble!).



FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Casa Natal Picasso – Art for kids aged 3-12, guided visits, and Picasso’s birthplace.



– Art for kids aged 3-12, guided visits, and Picasso’s birthplace. CIFAL / Casita del Jardinero – Sustainable goals made fun, tours at 11:00, 12:00 & 13:00.



– Sustainable goals made fun, tours at 11:00, 12:00 & 13:00. Russian Museum & Picasso Birthplace – Family workshops, no tantrums guaranteed (maybe).



– Family workshops, no tantrums guaranteed (maybe). The Wine Museum – Learn, sip, repeat (OK, maybe just learn – it’s a museum, not a bar).



OFFBEAT & UNIQUE PICKS

Airport & Aviation Museum – Want to poke your head into a 1945 DC3 or a 1974 cockpit? Now’s your chance!



– Want to poke your head into a 1945 DC3 or a 1974 cockpit? Now’s your chance! Yacimientos de la Araña – Dive into prehistory with a free tour (booking required).



– Dive into prehistory with a free tour (booking required). Nereo Shipyard EcoMuseum – Boatloads of fun, open until 11pm – with QR audioguides and after-hours access from 21:00 (reservation required).



– Boatloads of fun, open until 11pm – with QR audioguides and after-hours access from 21:00 (reservation required). La Rosaleda Stadium (Málaga CF) – Free tours for the first 50 people with the code TURISMOXMCF100. 20% discount with TURISMOXMCF20 after that.



Most venues are first come, first served, so arrive early — and book ahead if it says so (especially for family workshops and guided tours). Bring ID just in case, wear comfy shoes, and prepare to queue – it’s going to be busy.

