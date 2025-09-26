3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 359,000

67 m² · 3 bedrooms · 2 bathrooms · 4th floor without elevator Beautiful, fully renovated apartment for sale in the Pere Garau area of Palma. The property is delivered fully furnished and equipped, ready to move into. Located on the fourth floor without an elevator, this apartment stands out for its great luminosity and its balcony with direct views of the Pere Garau market, one of the most emblematic places in the neighborhood. Main features: Constructed area: 67 m² 3 double bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Kitchen equipped with appliances Balcony with unobstructed views Very bright Alarm… See full property details

Flat

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

3 beds 2 baths

€ 359,000

