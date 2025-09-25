IT’S incisive, in-depth and always entertaining!

The rip-roaring Olive Press Podcast has returned from a summer hiatus – and immediately started to make waves.

Episodes 6 & 7 have come out in quick succession and they’ve been tackling hot topics like Tommy Robinson, Christian Brueckner and the genocide in Gaza.

Fronted by Caroline Lips from Staysure Insurance, she welcomes editor Jon Clarke and digital editor Walter Finch every week or two.

Supermarket shootings, Sanchez sleaze and Epstein's links to Spain – all on this week's episode of the Olive Press podcast!

The duo bring a wealth of insight into ongoing stories and investigations, revealing tidbits behind the scenes that don’t make it to print.

Between 30 minutes and 45 minutes in length, they are an intriguing behind the scenes look at what goes on both in Spain and in a busy newsroom.

Filmed at co-working space Centro House, in Marbella, it guarantees to give anyone interested in Spain a fresh insight into the country.

You can catch it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and our Youtube.

Meanwhile, if you’re already registered with our website, you have two new additions to our flagship mailouts.

We have added a Business newsletter each Wednesday, and now a Green newsletter that goes out on Fridays.

