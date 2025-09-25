25 Sep, 2025
25 Sep, 2025 @ 12:12
Squalid rent scam exposed: 11 illegal slum homes found on Spain’s Mallorca

SPANISH police have busted an illegal housing racket in Manacor, where 11 makeshift slum homes were being rented out for cash, despite having no sanitation, no running water, and no safety standards.

The so-called ‘homes’, cobbled together without permits, were discovered during a joint raid by the National Police and housing inspectors from the Balearic Government.

Inside, investigators found tenants sharing communal bathrooms, surrounded by rotting rubbish, collapsing roofs and dodgy electrics.

The landlord is accused of profiting from desperation by cramming vulnerable renters – many believed to be migrants – into dangerous and degrading conditions.

He’s now staring down a potential €990,000 fine, with each substandard dwelling carrying a penalty of up to €90,000 under Balearic housing laws. Authorities have launched formal sanctions, calling the setup a ‘very serious offence’.

The scandal mirrors a wave of recent crackdowns across the Balearics, as officials move to stop the ruthless exploitation of the region’s housing crisis – and protect those left with nowhere else to turn.

A government spokesperson said the case ‘exposes the worst kind of landlord abuse’ and promised more action was on the way.

It has been revealed that in the past five years the Balearic government has imposed 108 fines for a total of €3.3 million against ‘slum landlords’.

In February a local police officer in Palma was slapped with a record-breaking €2 million fine for running a network of 68 illegal flats and converted storage units in areas like Gomila and s’Indioteria – all marketed as accommodation for immigrants.

That case, the largest housing fine ever handed down in the Balearic Islands, revealed cramped rooms with no windows, no bathrooms and no natural light, hastily built in basements, shops, and storage spaces – in clear breach of the law.

The rogue officer was arrested by the National Police after an inspection by the regional housing department blew the whistle

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

