SPAIN went to lengths to present itself as a defender of multilateralism, cooperation and dialogue at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

Both Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI used the stage to underline the country’s identity as a nation rooted in international law and humanitarian values.

In his address to the General Debate, King Felipe told world leaders that Spain’s ‘national identity’ is tied to cooperation and respect for rules, warning that the global order risks sliding back into a world governed by force rather than law.

He framed multilateralism not as a choice but as the only viable path to resolving conflicts and building stability.

READ MORE: Wizz Air joins the rush to swoop in on Ryanair’s retreat from Spain with 40 new routes

Pedro Sanchez shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Sanchez echoed the same message in bilateral meetings, insisting that Spain’s foreign policy rests on dialogue and collective security, and that the UN remains the indispensable forum for addressing the world’s overlapping crises.

The Spanish monarch devoted much of his speech to the war in Gaza, describing the situation as a ‘massacre’ marked by ‘aberrant acts’ and calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access.

He drew on Spain’s Sephardic heritage to stress the moral weight behind the country’s position, saying the conflict caused profound anguish given Spain’s centuries-old ties with Jewish history.

At the same time, he argued that the violence could not continue and that the international community had a duty to act.

Felipe also turned to Gibraltar, hailing the recent UK–EU political agreement on the territory’s future as ‘historic’ and a guarantor of legal certainty for citizens and businesses.

READ MORE: Lidl is set to open 50 stores and invest €330m this year – could it topple Carrefour in Spain’s famous supermarket wars?

King Felipe towers over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

His remarks signalled Madrid’s determination to present itself as a constructive European player in resolving cross-border disputes.

Sanchez, meanwhile, made headlines by announcing that Spain would send a naval vessel from Cartagena to escort the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The flotilla had been targeted by drone attacks in recent weeks, prompting calls for protection. Sanchez said Spain would not stand by while civilians risked their lives to deliver supplies.

On Ukraine, the prime minister met President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation at the front, the peace process and Kyiv’s progress towards EU membership.

READ MORE: Is Spain in a housing bubble? Property prices continue to surge nationwide with 7% spike predicted for 2025

Querido @ZelenskyyUa, ha sido un placer volver a verte en Naciones Unidas.



Tienes mi compromiso. España continuará apoyando a Ucrania mientras sea necesario: tiene que prevalecer el derecho internacional. pic.twitter.com/7orpGcO4YW — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 24, 2025

Sanchez stressed that any peace deal must be rooted in international law and must not reward aggression or territorial conquest.

He reaffirmed Spain’s political and military support for Ukraine and said unity among Western allies was crucial.

“You have my commitment – Spain will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary: ??international law must prevail,” the Spanish prime minister said after the meeting.

In a separate meeting, King Felipe also sat down with Zelensky, who thanked Spain for its humanitarian, economic and military assistance.

READ MORE: Spain unveils new €35 million patrol ship to fight drug traffickers off the Costa del Sol – armed with underwater drones, heliport and 50-strong crew

The Ukrainian leader highlighted Spain’s contributions to supporting displaced families and strengthening Kyiv’s defence.

Beyond the bilateral sessions, Sanchez used his UN platform to criticise Western governments for cutting aid budgets while increasing defence spending.

He argued that the shift sends ‘the wrong message’ and undermines trust in global institutions.

Foreign minister José Manuel Albares reinforced Spain’s position on the Middle East, dismissing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration that a Palestinian state would never be recognised.

READ MORE: LIFE IN SPAIN: The story of Ferdinand Magellan, the true hero of the Spanish age of exploration

Albares said such recognition was inevitable and that Madrid remained committed to a two-state solution.

Spain also signalled its backing for a UN-led stabilisation mission in Gaza, in line with initiatives supported by France.

Spain’s interventions in New York combined humanitarian appeals with diplomatic manoeuvring, projecting the country not just as a European middle power but as a nation branding itself around multilateralism and cooperation.

Click here to read more Politics News from The Olive Press.