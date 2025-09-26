Leaving a legacy for nature: Why foreign residents in Spain are choosing WWF in their wills

FOR many people who have made Spain their home – whether full-time or part-time – the country’s natural wealth becomes an inseparable part of life here. Increasingly, foreign residents are discovering that one way to give back is by leaving a solidarity legacy to WWF Spain in their will.

That was the decision taken by Steve and Kay, a retired British couple with a second home in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante). Spending part of each year in Spain, they were struck by the outdoor lifestyle and wanted to contribute to protecting it.

“After making wills in the UK that left assets to various charities, we were keen to do something similar over here,” they explain. “WWF España seemed a natural choice after reading about their work.”

The couple describe the process as simple and transparent. A local notary in Torrevieja, together with an interpreter, guided them through the legal steps in under an hour. “It was totally free of charge and very straightforward,” they say.

For Jan Willem de Haan, a Dutch lawyer who has lived in Spain for more than three decades, the choice to include WWF Spain in his will was both professional and deeply personal. Founder of De Haan Abogados, he regularly advises international clients on inheritance issues – but his own connection to nature runs back to his childhood.

“I grew up with a strong sense of responsibility and spent my youth in one of the most emblematic nature parks in the Netherlands,” he recalls. “For me, leaving a legacy to WWF España is about giving back to the country where I’ve chosen to live.”

De Haan believes many expatriates underestimate their ability to make a difference. “You can’t live with your back turned to the country you move to. Spain’s biodiversity is extraordinary – from four species of vultures to unique marine ecosystems – but it needs protecting. Foreign residents can and should be part of that effort.”

Both testimonies highlight the same message: leaving a gift to WWF Spain is a way to ensure the landscapes, wildlife and natural heritage we enjoy today are preserved for generations to come.

As Steve and Kay put it: “We can’t think of a better way of using any wealth we leave behind than to improve the world we live in.”

How to include WWF Spain in your will

For more information, contact WWF Spain legadosconfuturo@wwf.es / +34 91 354 05 78

