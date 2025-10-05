1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Can Pastilla with garage – € 520,000

Welcome to your personal retreat right by the sea! This charming apartment in Can Pastilla is in an absolute top location – first line to the sea – and impresses with its breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. Situated on the second floor of a well-kept, small residential building with only 17 apartments, this property offers an ideal combination of Mediterranean lifestyle and urban connections. With around 50 square meters of living space, you can expect a well-designed floor plan with light-flooded rooms and an open-plan living concept. The living area with integrated, fully equipped… See full property details

Apartment

Can Pastilla, Majorca

1 beds 1 baths

€ 520,000

