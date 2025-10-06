6 Oct, 2025
6 Oct, 2025 @ 16:47
Ryanair adds new flights to Malaga – including two from Teesside – after slashing millions of seats to Spain

RYANAIR has strengthened its winter schedule to and from Malaga airport after slashing services to some regional airports.

The Irish carrier has boosted flights between the end of October and March to its most popular airports in Spain following its cut to smaller outlets due to a row over tax levels.

Seven routes that operated to Malaga over the summer have been extended to winter including two weekly connections with Teesside airport at Darlington.

WINTER 2025 LAUNCH(Ryanair image)

There will be two totally new services to Pardubice in the Czech Republic and to Bratislava in neighbouring Slovakia.

The all-year flights apply to Ostrava and Brno (Czech Republic); Lubeck and Munster (Germany); Stockholm Västeras (Sweden); Teesside (UK); and Warsaw (Poland).

Ryanair is also extending winter services on busy routes including Milan, Dublin, and Copenhagen.

The budget airline says its capacity during the winter in Malaga will go up by 7% with a total of 83 routes.

The winter schedule will largely be operated with the 15 planes it has based in Malaga.

It says that its base represents an investment of €1.5 billion resulting in over 6,800 direct and indirect jobs.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Alex Trelinski

