6 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Oct, 2025 @ 17:18
··
1 min read

Shock in Marbella as 84-year-old man repeatedly stabs his wife, 83, to death

by
Shock in Marbella as 84-year-old man repeatedly stabs his wife, 83, to death
CALLE CIUDAD DE LOS PERIODISTAS(Google Street Maps image)

AN 84-year-old Marbella man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his wife, 83, at their home.

A court on Monday placed him into pre-trial detention and ordered a medical evaluation to determine his mental state.

The attack happened in their house in the Elvira-Las Chapas district of Marbella last Friday.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL ARRESTED ASSAILANT

A nephew of the couple raised the alarm by contacting emergency services.

The victim- named as Eva- suffered multiple stab wounds as well as defensive injuries with paramedics unable to save her life.

Reports said the man used a 20-centimetre machete to kill his wife.

He was arrested at their home by the Policia Nacional.

Relatives of the couple said they were unaware of any problems between them but were quotes as telling the El Mundo newspaper that the man ‘had not been focused’ for some time.

A niece implied that her uncle had mental health problems.

There had been no gender violence reports previously at their home in Calle Ciudad de los Periodistas where they had lived for a number of years.

Neighbours said they were surprised by what had happened.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ryanair adds new flights to Malaga - including two from Teesside - after slashing millions of seats to Spain
Previous Story

Ryanair adds new flights to Malaga – including two from Teesside – after slashing millions of seats to Spain

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop