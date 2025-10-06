Shock in Marbella as 84-year-old man repeatedly stabs his wife, 83, to death

AN 84-year-old Marbella man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his wife, 83, at their home.

A court on Monday placed him into pre-trial detention and ordered a medical evaluation to determine his mental state.

The attack happened in their house in the Elvira-Las Chapas district of Marbella last Friday.

A nephew of the couple raised the alarm by contacting emergency services.

The victim- named as Eva- suffered multiple stab wounds as well as defensive injuries with paramedics unable to save her life.

Reports said the man used a 20-centimetre machete to kill his wife.

He was arrested at their home by the Policia Nacional.

Relatives of the couple said they were unaware of any problems between them but were quotes as telling the El Mundo newspaper that the man ‘had not been focused’ for some time.

A niece implied that her uncle had mental health problems.

There had been no gender violence reports previously at their home in Calle Ciudad de los Periodistas where they had lived for a number of years.

Neighbours said they were surprised by what had happened.

