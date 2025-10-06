A WOMAN has been arrested in Malaga after allegedly stabbing her partner as he slept in the middle of the night.

The incident happened inside a home in the Carretera de Cadiz district around 3.30am on Monday, October 6, according to Policia Nacional.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was treated for several wounds and discharged from hospital a few hours later.

Police say the injuries did not appear to be serious, but the case is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Officers are exploring whether a mix of alcohol and medication may have played a role, a line of inquiry that remains under investigation.

Policia Nacional said no further details will be provided for now to avoid interfering with the ongoing proceedings.

