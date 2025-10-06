Police arrest man who stole €7k of jewellery from his aunt and was flying to UK from Costa Blanca airport

A MAN stole €7,000 of jewellery from his aunt and was arrested before he could board a UK-bound flight at Alicante-Elche airport.

Authorities have not revealed his nationality.

The Policia Nacional were phoned by the victim’s son who said his mother discovered several pieces of jewellery had gone missing from her home in Alicante’s Playa de San Juan area.

The stolen items were a pearl necklace with a diamond brooch and a diamond ring that was kept in her jewellery box.

She suspected her nephew was the culprit who she knew was flying to the UK, but she had no further details about the flight.

The aunt and her son both tried to phone him, but he didn’t answer their calls.

Officers at the airport’s police station launched a search to find the man who they located in a restaurant.

The stolen items were in his backpack and were returned to the owner.

He was arrested for theft and brought before an Elche court.

