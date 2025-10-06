Groups representing October 29 flood victims and families boycott official Valencia Day celebrations

THE three main associations representing victims and families affected by the October 29 flood have turned down an invitation to attend Thursday’s official ‘Valencia Day’ celebrations in the city.

The invite came on behalf of the regional president, Carlos Mazon, who has faced an onslaught of criticism for his handling of last year’s disaster.

A joint statement has been issued by the Association of Mortal Victims of the Dana 29-O; the Association of Victims of l’Horta Sud and the Association of Victims of the Dana 29 d’Octubre 2024.

MAZON ‘REFUSAL’

They said they had great respect for Valencian institutions and for the October 9 celebrations, but they had ‘no choice’ but to refuse.

The statement went: “The representation of the region’s highest body and its president has not been, nor is it still today, up to the task of what the Valencian people needed on October 29, nor what they continue to require a year later.”

The latest in a series of anti-Mazon protests, the first of which was held in November, will take place in Valencia City on October 25.

It will not be staged on October 29 due to a State memorial service that day in the City of Arts and Sciences.

The new demonstration will start from the Plaza de San Agustin at 6pm.

The last protest was on September 28 with around 5,000 people taking part.

