Valencia Day celebrations are cancelled or postponed due to DANA Alice

OFFICIAL events to commemorate Valencia Day on Thursday have been either postponed or cancelled due to orange alerts for heavy rain caused by DANA Alice.

The Valencian government has scrapped Thursday afternoon’s civic procession in Valencia City.

It will also reschedule an indoor awards ceremony with 400 guests that was going to take place at the Palau de la Generalitat.

Heavy rain with some localised flooding was reported in Catarroja and Alcasser- both in Valencia province.

As of midday, heavy rainfall continued to move towards the south of the province.

Salem, in the Vall d’Albaida, has registered more than 50 litres of rainfall per square metre, but no major incidents have so far been reported in the area.

According to the state weather forecaster Aemet, heavy showers are expected to be accompanied by storms and hail and reach strong or very strong intensity on the coasts of Valencia and Alicante provinces.

Rainfall could exceed 100 litres per square metre over four to six hours.

The worst of the weather is predicted for the next two days with a red alert issued for southern Alicante Province on Friday.

The warning kicks in from 10am and Aemet says rainfall could reach a total of 180 litres per square metre over 12 hours in some areas.

