Health insurance expert TERESA MORENO on why it’s the key to your visa in Spain as well as overall peace of mind

MOVING to another country always brings with it a mix of excitement and paperwork that can sometimes be overwhelming.

In Spain, one of the most common requirements for those applying for a residence visa is to have private health insurance.

It’s not just a simple piece of paper to comply with regulations, but a key tool to ensure your well-being and enjoy a more peaceful life in your new home.

Why is private insurance mandatory?

The Spanish authorities require visa applicants to demonstrate access to healthcare during their stay in the country.

This means having private health insurance that meets certain criteria:

Full coverage in Spain

No waiting periods or extra payments, meaning immediate care with no additional costs

Guaranteed emergency care, which not only protects the public healthcare system from additional burdens, but also ensures that, as an expat, you won’t be faced with unexpected medical expenses

The peace of mind of having medical coverage

Beyond the legal requirement, private insurance provides benefits highly valued by expats:

Speedy care. While wait times in public healthcare can be long, in private healthcare, appointments are usually obtained almost immediately

Freedom of choice. You can choose which specialist to see and which medical centre, from a wide network of private hospitals and clinics

Care in your language. Many insurers offer multilingual assistance, a crucial detail when explaining symptoms or receiving a diagnosis

International coverage. Ideal if you travel frequently or visit your home country

How do you choose the right insurance without overpaying?

This is where many expats feel lost. The market offers multiple options, and comparing coverage can be confusing.

Here are some key points to the right insurance for you:

Verify that it meets the legal requirements for your visa. Not all insurance policies valid in Spain are accepted for foreigners Avoid ‘co-payments’. It may seem cheaper at first, but in the long run, it makes the actual use of the insurance more expensive Check the medical network available in your city of residence Seek professional advice. A specialized insurance broker can help you compare policies and find the one that truly suits your situation, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

Investing in health is investing in quality of life. Taking out private health insurance in Spain is, at the same time, a legal obligation and a smart choice.

It will allow you to comply with immigration requirements and, most importantly, will give you the peace of mind of knowing that your health and that of your family are protected from day one. After all, moving to a new country is a challenge in itself.

Having your health covered will allow you to focus on what’s truly important: enjoying your experience in Spain, building your new life, and feeling at home, even far from your home country.

