9 Oct, 2025
9 Oct, 2025 @ 12:15
Which is the richest neighbourhood in Spain’s Palma de Mallorca, where residents earn 63% more than in the poorest?

by
San Jaume

IT’S the postcode lottery with real-life consequences – the stunning income gap between the richest and poorest residents of Palma has been laid bare.

Residents in Sant Jaume, Palma’s swankiest neighbourhood, are raking in an average of €69,523 a year, while those living just a few miles away in El Arenal are scraping by on €25,607, or 63% less.

That’s a €43,916 annual gap, according to newly released figures from Spain’s tax agency based on 2023 income declarations.

With its historic mansions, high-end boutiques and posh eateries, it’s no surprise that Sant Jaume has taken the crown as Palma’s wealthiest barrio, seeing an 8.2% bump in income since last year.

Just behind it are Monti-Sion (€54,793) and Son Dureta (€47,928), where well-heeled residents live in leafy enclaves far removed from the city’s economic struggles.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the earnings barrel, El Arenal is battling it out with other lower-income areas like Son Canals (€25,925), Son Cladera (€27,109), and Pere Garau (€29,111).

But one area is seeing a rapid transformation – and it’s catching everyone’s attention. Nou Llevant has recorded the biggest income jump in the city: a 14% increase compared to 2022, bringing average income to €35,102.

What’s behind the boom? Locals point to the influx of residents snapping up swanky new builds in the so-called ‘Nou Portitxol’ area – transforming what was once a humble working-class neighbourhood into the latest luxury hotspot.

Now, two very different Palmas are colliding: one of struggling long-time locals and another of moneyed newcomers buying up modern flats with sea views.

Palma’s Rich-Poor Divide in Numbers

Here’s how the rest of Palma’s neighbourhoods stack up:

  • Cala Major – El Terreno: €45,097
  • Centre Mercat: €43,578
  • Centre Sant Jaume: €40,952
  • Son Rapinya: €40,713
  • Son Sardina: €39,317
  • Can Pastilla: €36,694
  • El Fortí – Son Ximelis: €35,412

At the tail end:

  • Cas Capiscol: €33,926
  • Es Portitxol: €33,375
  • Son Oliva: €33,146
  • Son Ferriol: €31,533
  • Coll d’en Rebassa: €29,022

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

