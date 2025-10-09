IT’S the postcode lottery with real-life consequences – the stunning income gap between the richest and poorest residents of Palma has been laid bare.

Residents in Sant Jaume, Palma’s swankiest neighbourhood, are raking in an average of €69,523 a year, while those living just a few miles away in El Arenal are scraping by on €25,607, or 63% less.

That’s a €43,916 annual gap, according to newly released figures from Spain’s tax agency based on 2023 income declarations.

With its historic mansions, high-end boutiques and posh eateries, it’s no surprise that Sant Jaume has taken the crown as Palma’s wealthiest barrio, seeing an 8.2% bump in income since last year.

Just behind it are Monti-Sion (€54,793) and Son Dureta (€47,928), where well-heeled residents live in leafy enclaves far removed from the city’s economic struggles.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the earnings barrel, El Arenal is battling it out with other lower-income areas like Son Canals (€25,925), Son Cladera (€27,109), and Pere Garau (€29,111).

But one area is seeing a rapid transformation – and it’s catching everyone’s attention. Nou Llevant has recorded the biggest income jump in the city: a 14% increase compared to 2022, bringing average income to €35,102.

What’s behind the boom? Locals point to the influx of residents snapping up swanky new builds in the so-called ‘Nou Portitxol’ area – transforming what was once a humble working-class neighbourhood into the latest luxury hotspot.

Now, two very different Palmas are colliding: one of struggling long-time locals and another of moneyed newcomers buying up modern flats with sea views.

Palma’s Rich-Poor Divide in Numbers

Here’s how the rest of Palma’s neighbourhoods stack up:

Cala Major – El Terreno : €45,097



: €45,097 Centre Mercat : €43,578



: €43,578 Centre Sant Jaume : €40,952



: €40,952 Son Rapinya : €40,713



: €40,713 Son Sardina : €39,317



: €39,317 Can Pastilla : €36,694



: €36,694 El Fortí – Son Ximelis: €35,412



At the tail end:

Cas Capiscol : €33,926



: €33,926 Es Portitxol : €33,375



: €33,375 Son Oliva : €33,146



: €33,146 Son Ferriol : €31,533



: €31,533 Coll d’en Rebassa: €29,022

