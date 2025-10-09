A YOUNG man out for dinner with friends in Malaga was brutally ambushed and left fighting for his life after simply ‘making fleeting eye contact’ with another man on the terrace.

The 28-year-old had been sitting on the terrace of a bar on Calle Alcalde Diaz Zafra around midnight on September 6 when he briefly locked eyes with a shirtless stranger.

Minutes later, that man returned with a companion, according to the Policia Nacional.

Without a word or warning, the new stranger swung a bag containing two litre-sized glass bottles into the victim’s head with such force that he was knocked off his chair.

He then pulled out a concealed knife and drove it twice into the young man’s body.

The blows tore through several vital organs, puncturing the colon, liver and both kidneys.

Rushed to hospital in a critical state, the victim spent two weeks in intensive care. Doctors were unable to save one of his kidneys and, more than a month later, he remains hospitalised.

Shaken witnesses described the attack as ‘gratuitous and unprovoked’.

The assailant, a 32-year-old man, fled the scene but was finally identified and tracked down after a homicide investigation was launched.

Detectives swooped in and arrested him this week.

He has since been remanded in provisional custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

