9 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Oct, 2025 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Horror in Malaga: 28-year-old loses kidney in vicious attack after ‘making eye contact with shirtless man’ as he dined with friends

by

A YOUNG man out for dinner with friends in Malaga was brutally ambushed and left fighting for his life after simply ‘making fleeting eye contact’ with another man on the terrace.

The 28-year-old had been sitting on the terrace of a bar on Calle Alcalde Diaz Zafra around midnight on September 6 when he briefly locked eyes with a shirtless stranger.

Minutes later, that man returned with a companion, according to the Policia Nacional. 

READ MORE: Ryanair adds new flights to Malaga – including two from Teesside – after slashing millions of seats to Spain

Without a word or warning, the new stranger swung a bag containing two litre-sized glass bottles into the victim’s head with such force that he was knocked off his chair. 

He then pulled out a concealed knife and drove it twice into the young man’s body.

The blows tore through several vital organs, puncturing the colon, liver and both kidneys.

Rushed to hospital in a critical state, the victim spent two weeks in intensive care. Doctors were unable to save one of his kidneys and, more than a month later, he remains hospitalised.

READ MORE: Victory for campaigners as Malaga bans horse-drawn carriages – but what will happen to the animals? 

Shaken witnesses described the attack as ‘gratuitous and unprovoked’.

The assailant, a 32-year-old man, fled the scene but was finally identified and tracked down after a homicide investigation was launched. 

Detectives swooped in and arrested him this week.

He has since been remanded in provisional custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Click here to read more Málaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

What’s going on on the Costa del Sol – Oct 7-9: Estepona bus clamp down, Marbella gearing up for bullfight, Fuengirola for feria and Malaga needs more police

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop