10 Oct, 2025
10 Oct, 2025 @ 17:00
Heavy rain to continue through the weekend with orange alert for Valencia region on Saturday

by
FRIDAY STORMS OFF TORREVIEJA COAST(Proyecto Mastral image)

STATE weather forecaster Aemet says that heavy rain caused by DANA Alice will continue throughout the weekend in the Valencian Community.

It says that the storms could subside by Monday.

Parts of Alicante province and the Murcia region are on an extreme weather red alert on Friday until 11.59pm.

Aemet says that Alicante, Castellon, and Valencia provinces will be on an orange warning for Saturday.

The forecast is for showers accompanied by strong or very strong and persistent storms, more likely on the coast and adjacent areas.

An orange level alert signifies significant danger with vulnerable property and populations in exposed areas possibly being severely impacted.

For Sunday, overcast skies are predicted for the region, with locally strong and persistent showers.

As for Monday, Aemet is forecasting a cloudy day with the chance of some moderate showers- more likely in Castellon and Valencia, as opposed to Alicante province.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

