10 Oct, 2025
Man arrested for spitting on crucifix in Costa del Sol church

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly barging into a church in Fuengirola and spitting on a crucifix in a shocking outburst that has stunned the local community.

The 31-year-old, of African origin, is accused of a hate crime and offending religious sentiments after the disturbing incident, which took place at San Jose Church at dawn on October2.

According to eyewitnesses, the man entered the church visibly agitated, taking advantage of an open side door left ajar for cleaning. As he stormed down the aisle, he reportedly spat repeatedly and made his way directly to the altar – where he spat on the image of Christ crucified and attempted to smash the altar using a protective glass panel.

“He was yelling something in a foreign language,” one witness told police. “It was like he wanted to destroy everything.”

The intruder was only stopped after two women inside the church screamed in panic, causing him to flee the scene.

The church’s parish priest immediately reported the incident to the National Police. Detectives from the Local Information Brigade launched an investigation, identifying and tracking down the suspect in the nearby town of Mijas, where he was arrested on Wednesday, October 8.

Police have confirmed that the man now faces charges for hate crimes and for showing contempt towards religious symbols. The case has been passed to the relevant judicial authorities.

