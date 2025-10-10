10 Oct, 2025
10 Oct, 2025 @ 15:13
RED ALERT continues with heavy rain battering the Costa Blanca and Murcia areas

by
BLOCKED ROAD AT EL MOJON, SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR, MURCIA

HEAVY rain has battered parts of Alicante Province and the Murcia region that are under an red alert for extreme weather until 11.59pm on Friday night.

State weather forecaster Aemet predicted average rainfall accumulations of up to 180 litres per m2 over 12 hours but some areas seem set to beat that.

As of 2.30pm, there have been few serious incidents but there has been some localised flooding which could worsen as more storms come in from the sea.

Several municipalities in northern Alicante province have already reported rainfall in excess of 100 litres per m2 including the Vall de la Gallinera at 114.8 litres as of 1pm.

There’s been significant rainfall in the Marina Alta area in places like Pego and Sagra.

Two trees were reported to have collapsed in Javea, but nobody was injured.

In the south, 50 litres per m2 has already been surpassed in Pilar de la Horadada.

Flooding has been reported in several streets in Torrevieja on routes that are often affected during heavy downpours.

The Alicante provincial fire service has strengthened its team with 50 extra staff and extra Cruz Roja volunteers are on duty- if required.

In the Murcia region where the red alert applies to the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarron areas, 67 people were evacuated by Cartagena council as a precaution from the Villas Caravaning site, the Bahia Bella urbanisation and La Algameca.

Most came from the campsite and around 34 are being looked after at the municipal pavilion on the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate.

The biggest local accumulation of rain was at the Aemet station in Cabo de Palos, which recorded 125 litres since the early morning- most of which fell in just over two hours.

Flooding occurred in San Pedro del Pinatar and in the Mar de Cristal area.

Just two regional roads are closed: the RM-F33 in El Mojon, San Pedro del Pinatar, and the RM-F54 in Cartagena.

Murcia’s president, Fernando Lopez Miras, reminded people that the red alert remains in place for the rest of the day and appealed for residents to stay safe and to avoid travelling.

Alex Trelinski

