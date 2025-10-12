12 Oct, 2025
12 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Los Realejos with garage – € 450,000

by
Detached villa for sale in the El Toscal area in Los Realejos. Located in a very quiet residential area and with sea views, this property is a great opportunity to create a fantastic home. 266m2 distributed over two floors, main terrace with parking area and terraces with garden on the ground floor. The floor at street level is the upper floor and is distributed in a large living room, a dining room, a separate kitchen, an office, a toilet, the main bedroom with its own bathroom and a large glazed terrace that runs along the entire front of the house, allowing you to enjoy the views. On the… See full property details

Villa

Los Realejos, Tenerife

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 450,000

