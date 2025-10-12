WATCH: Firefighters called to school in southern Spain after malfunctioning speakers blast ‘Happy Birthday’ at full volume until 4am

THEY are normally called on to bravely fight away fierce flames or heroically save cats from lofty trees.

But firefighters in the southern region of Murcia were handed an unusual task earlier this week – to cut off a school’s speaker system.

Why? Residents in sleepy Javali Viejo had grown restless after a malfunction meant the loudspeakers were blasting ‘Happy Birthday’ at full volume during the middle of the night.

The ear-shattering ordeal began at 11pm on Monday evening and lasted until 4.30am when a local fire brigade entered the school grounds and successfully shut off the sound system – much to the relief of those living nearby.

READ MORE: ‘Smiling’ pet labrador poses with firefighters who rescued him from a 30m cliff on Spain’s Costa Blanca

No queríamos fastidiar el cumple a nadie, pero… ¡No eran horas!?



Martes 04:30 h, una dotación se desplazó a un cole de Javalí Viejo para desconectar el sistema de megafonía



La canción llevaba sonando desde las 23:00 horas ?



De tus amigos los Bomberos, feliz cumpleaños ? pic.twitter.com/IaT8Ly1Lbm — Bomberos Murcia (@BomberosMurcia) October 8, 2025

In a post on social media, Murcia’s fire department joked: “We didn’t want to spoil anyone’s birthday, but…it wasn’t the right time!”

But others weren’t so light-hearted with their response, instead accusing the school of wasting the time of the emergency services.

One user wrote: “People messing with the firefighters. Is there no one responsible at the school who can handle this? Do we really need to call out the fire brigade?”

Another added: “In my time, every school had a person who watched over it 24 hours per day.”

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.