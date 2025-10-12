One arrested after police ‘discover 250 dead animals in illegal breeding centre’ in northern Spain

A MAN has been arrested after Spanish police made the horrifying discovery of 250 dead animals in an illegal breeding centre.

Officers from the Guardia Civil found the corpses in a filthy warehouse in the northwestern village of Meson do Vento, A Coruña, alongside over 170 live animals who were saved and have been sent to rescue shelters.

According to police, the starving survivors were feasting on the carcasses of the animals – mainly dogs – who had died.

The site manager has been arrested on suspicion of animal abuse, illegal possession of protected species and unqualified veterinary practice.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Guardia Civil said the conditions in the warehouse were ‘extremely poor in terms of health and animal welfare’.

Officers saved over 170 animals who were found in dire conditions. Credit: Guardia Civil

It added: “The operation was carried out by the Guardia Civil’s Seprona unit, which began after an initial inspection by the Noia Fiscal and Border Patrol.

“After searching the premises, a total of 250 carcasses of different species were found, mainly dogs, including 28 chihuahuas, and birds.

“Many of them were in various stages of decomposition, even mummification. These remains were found alongside live animals which, due to the lack of food and water, were feeding on the carcasses. In addition, the kennels and cages were completely covered in excrement.

“The operation located 171 live animals that were in extreme conditions due to the unsanitary nature of the premises.

A man has been arrested over the gruesome conditions. Credit: Guardia Civil

“Among the live animals were dogs, chinchillas, miniature horses, chickens, ducks and various birds.

“Due to the poor conditions, which posed a serious risk to the animals’ lives, all the live specimens were collected and relocated to suitable centres for their recovery and welfare.

“During the inspection, the Guardia Civil also found a large stockpile of prescription-only veterinary medicines and equipment, most of which had expired.

“As a result, Seprona in A Coruña has initiated proceedings for the alleged crimes of animal abuse, illegal possession of protected species and unqualified veterinary practice.”

