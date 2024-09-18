18 Sep, 2024
18 Sep, 2024 @ 13:04
·
1 min read

‘Smiling’ pet labrador poses with firefighters who rescued him from a 30m cliff on Spain’s Costa Blanca

THIS is the adorable moment a rescued labrador posed with the firemen who saved him from atop a mountain on the Costa Blanca. 

The golden pup had become trapped on a 30m high cliff edge in Cap Negret, Javea, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services received a panicked call at 11.20am after the dog was spotted by the crew of a boat in the sea below. 

Firefighters were called to the scene but had trouble locating the animal. 

They had to be assisted by Policia Local officers who employed a drone to find the pup’s exact location. 

The dog was finally rescued and was in a perfectly healthy condition, rescuers said. 

It was then that the firefighters and police officers all stopped to pose for a photo. 

The men were all beaming as they snapped a pic with a very smiley labrador.

Tags:

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

