‘Smiling’ pet labrador poses with firefighters who rescued him from a 30m cliff on Spain’s Costa Blanca

THIS is the adorable moment a rescued labrador posed with the firemen who saved him from atop a mountain on the Costa Blanca.

The golden pup had become trapped on a 30m high cliff edge in Cap Negret, Javea, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services received a panicked call at 11.20am after the dog was spotted by the crew of a boat in the sea below.

Firefighters were called to the scene but had trouble locating the animal.

They had to be assisted by Policia Local officers who employed a drone to find the pup’s exact location.

The dog was finally rescued and was in a perfectly healthy condition, rescuers said.

It was then that the firefighters and police officers all stopped to pose for a photo.

The men were all beaming as they snapped a pic with a very smiley labrador.