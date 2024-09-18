2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Benalmadena with pool – € 389,000

Townhouse Benalmádena, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 389,000

Escape to Tranquility in Benalmádena Pueblo and enjoy the most amazing views Discover the charm of the Andalusian countryside in the picturesque white village of Benalmádena Pueblo, nestled between the mountains and the sea. The lounge is equipped with a dining table that seats four, a comfortable sofa, a ceiling fan, and air conditioning. The fully equipped kitchen has everything you need for meal preparation. On the ground floor, you'll find two bedrooms with double beds, fans, and air conditioning to ensure a restful night's sleep. The bathroom includes a shower, sink, and WC….