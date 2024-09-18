18 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Benalmadena with pool – € 389,000

by
2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Benalmadena with pool - € 389

Townhouse

Benalmádena, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 389,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Benalmadena with pool - € 389,000

Escape to Tranquility in Benalmádena Pueblo and enjoy the most amazing views Discover the charm of the Andalusian countryside in the picturesque white village of Benalmádena Pueblo, nestled between the mountains and the sea. The lounge is equipped with a dining table that seats four, a comfortable sofa, a ceiling fan, and air conditioning. The fully equipped kitchen has everything you need for meal preparation. On the ground floor, you'll find two bedrooms with double beds, fans, and air conditioning to ensure a restful night's sleep. The bathroom includes a shower, sink, and WC…. See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Smiling’ pet labrador poses with firefighters who rescued him from a 30m cliff on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Israel warns Spain and Ireland of ‘grave consequences’ after they agreed to recognise Palestine as a nation state  
Next Story

Spain launches crackdown on fake news: Newspapers must register their owners and investors

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Have you seen Gary? Friends of missing Brit launch fresh appeal after he vanished in Spain more than a year ago – these are his last known movements

Have you seen Gary or know where he is? Contact

‘Smiling’ pet labrador poses with firefighters who rescued him from a 30m cliff on Spain’s Costa Blanca

THIS is the adorable moment a rescued labrador posed with