‘Work remotely if possible’: Top five cities to watch with nationwide strikes poised to paralyse Spain tomorrow

SPAIN is bracing for widespread disruption tomorrow as a wave of nationwide strikes sweeps across the country, with unions calling on its members to down tools in aid of ‘an end to the genocide in Gaza.’

Trains, schools, hospitals and public offices will all be affected, with walkouts planned from the early hours of Wednesday, October 15.

While the strike will hit all regions, five cities stand out as the ones to watch — the places where disruption is expected to be deepest and most visible.

In Madrid, the capital’s vast commuter network is set to slow to a crawl.

Cercanias suburban trains will run just 75% of services at rush hour and 50% off-peak, while Metro frequencies will drop sharply and EMT city buses will operate at between 20% and 30% capacity.

With thousands of civil servants and government offices located in the city centre, the strike is expected to ripple through public administration, courts and education.

Commuters are being warned to work remotely if possible.

In Barcelona, where the Catalan government has capped public transport at 66%, trains, metros and buses will run on heavily reduced timetables.

The region has also published detailed rules limiting staffing in schools and medical centres — meaning many classrooms will close and outpatient appointments will be cancelled.

Demonstrations are planned in Placa Catalunya, Arc de Triomf and outside the Generalitat’s headquarters.

In Sevilla, regional orders limiting transport to 50% of normal service are expected to paralyse the city’s main bus and intercity routes.

The strike will also extend into public offices, schools and hospitals. Health authorities have promised to maintain emergency care but warned of ‘significant delays’ in other areas.

Large marches are planned through the city centre.

In the Basque Country, where the powerful ELA union has issued its own call to action, the strike is expected to be particularly strong.

Bilbao, Donostia and Vitoria-Gasteiz are all preparing for near-total stoppages across public transport, education and social services.

Pamplona in neighbouring Navarre will also see major mobilisation, with rallies expected in the afternoon.

And in Valencia, unions predict widespread disruption to metro and bus services, schools and local government offices, with minimum transport services set around 66%.

Health centres will provide only emergency attention.

Officials warned residents to ‘avoid unnecessary journeys’ as traffic chaos and long queues are expected around the city.

Expat-heavy areas such as the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are also likely to feel the effects.

In Malaga, Alicante and Benidorm, reduced bus and regional train services will make commuting and airport transfers slower, while public offices and medical appointments could face delays or cancellations.

With many international schools following Spanish staffing rules, parents are being advised to check whether classes are going ahead before setting off.

Residents are being urged to plan ahead, avoid unnecessary trips and expect slower services throughout the day.

The strike has been jointly called by the CGT (General Confederation of Labour), IAC (Independent Workers’ Assembly of Catalonia), Intersindical-CSC (Confederation of Trade Unions of Catalonia) and COS (Sindicat Obrer de Catalunya).

Spain’s two largest unions, CCOO (Workers’ Commissions) and UGT (General Workers’ Union), are supporting with shorter two-hour stoppages on each shift — from 10.00 to 12.00, 17.00 to 19.00 and 02.00 to 04.00.

Rallies and marches are expected in every major city, with police on alert for possible traffic blockades and sit-ins outside government buildings.

With trains, schools and clinics all affected, authorities are urging residents across Spain to stay home where possible, reschedule non-urgent appointments and expect long delays throughout the day.

