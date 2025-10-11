11 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Oct, 2025 @ 11:33
··
1 min read

WATCH: DANA Alice brings flash floods and tornadoes to Spain’s eastern coast with orange weather alert in place over the weekend

by

AROUND 70 residents in Murcia were rescued by emergency services last night as DANA Alice brought torrential rainfall to Spain’s eastern coast – one year since catastrophic floods killed more than 200 people in Valencia.

Footage posted on social media from San Javier and Los Alcazares in south-east Spain show roads and residential streets turned into fast-flowing rivers after heavy rain struck overnight and overwhelmed nearby ravines.

READ MORE: Heavy rain to continue through the weekend with orange alert for Valencia region on Saturday

In response, Murcia’s president has requested deployment of Spain’s Emergency Military Unit (UME) to the region and upgraded the regional flood emergency plan to level 2 – allowing state support.

Several roads and highways remain blocked, including the RM-12, RM-19 and RM-F33.

READ MORE: WATCH: Cars abandoned and garbage bins float away as tourist hotspot Alicante floods – with RED ALERT Storm Alice swinging over the Costa Blanca

The slow-moving storm has already struck further north on the Costa Blanca in Alicante and Elche.

Several flights heading to Alicante-Elche airport on Friday were diverted, according to operator Aena.

READ MORE: Massive rainfall causes evacuation of Mar Menor homes and campsite in case of flooding

A red weather alert from state weather agency Aemet came into effect on Friday morning until Saturday warning of flash floods amid heavy and persistent rainfall.

Warnings are now in place for Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

READ MORE: Valencia Day celebrations are cancelled or postponed due to DANA Alice

An orange weather alert will remain active over the weekend for those areas – with some places forecast to receive 100mm of rainfall in just four hours.

Over the next few days as much as 250-300mm of rain is possible in some locations, with locals and tourists urged to stay alert and avoid flood-prone areas. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Flood clear up continues after Ibiza clocks up record day of rainfall

No fatalities have been reported, according to El País.

On Friday, a tornado was reported in Cartagena, Murcia, sparking mass evacuations – including holidaymakers in local caravan parks.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The big EES digital border system rolls out on Sunday to great fanfare... at just one airport in Spain
Previous Story

The big EES digital border system rolls out on Sunday to great fanfare… at just one airport in Spain

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop