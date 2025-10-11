WATCH: DANA Alice brings flash floods and tornadoes to Spain’s eastern coast with orange weather alert in place over the weekend

AROUND 70 residents in Murcia were rescued by emergency services last night as DANA Alice brought torrential rainfall to Spain’s eastern coast – one year since catastrophic floods killed more than 200 people in Valencia.

Footage posted on social media from San Javier and Los Alcazares in south-east Spain show roads and residential streets turned into fast-flowing rivers after heavy rain struck overnight and overwhelmed nearby ravines.

?? AVISO ESPECIAL | Lluvias muy fuertes y persistentes.



?? El temporal asociado a la dana Alice y otros factores dejará lluvias muy intensas, incluso torrenciales, en el Mediterráneo peninsular y Baleares hasta el lunes. ¡Precaución!



+ info ?https://t.co/48Lsr8QC4f pic.twitter.com/IHXyvjmxN7 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 10, 2025

In response, Murcia’s president has requested deployment of Spain’s Emergency Military Unit (UME) to the region and upgraded the regional flood emergency plan to level 2 – allowing state support.

Several roads and highways remain blocked, including the RM-12, RM-19 and RM-F33.

La #danaalice al paso por San Javier y Pilar de la Horadada, el c.c. dos mares incomunicado pic.twitter.com/rVCn71p0sN — MpShockSpain? (@Jaimemopi5) October 10, 2025

The slow-moving storm has already struck further north on the Costa Blanca in Alicante and Elche.

Several flights heading to Alicante-Elche airport on Friday were diverted, according to operator Aena.

Noche complicada en Los Alcázares y San Javier, con inundaciones y decenas de rescates de las fuerzas de seguridad y protección civil.



Imágenes de @guardiacivil de un rescate esta noche en la Avenida del Mirador de San Javier pic.twitter.com/CStr73eXmE — SER Murcia (@SER_Murcia) October 11, 2025

A red weather alert from state weather agency Aemet came into effect on Friday morning until Saturday warning of flash floods amid heavy and persistent rainfall.

Warnings are now in place for Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

? El Mirador, San Javier (Murcia)



El trasvase Tajo-Segura ha colapsado y se ha desbordado a su paso por la pedanía. pic.twitter.com/24WcmxSB6Y — Fernando Hernández (@fernandohf99) October 10, 2025

An orange weather alert will remain active over the weekend for those areas – with some places forecast to receive 100mm of rainfall in just four hours.

Over the next few days as much as 250-300mm of rain is possible in some locations, with locals and tourists urged to stay alert and avoid flood-prone areas.

No fatalities have been reported, according to El País.

On Friday, a tornado was reported in Cartagena, Murcia, sparking mass evacuations – including holidaymakers in local caravan parks.

