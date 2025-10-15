The Psychedelic Furs to rock Spain this November – don’t miss the iconic Post-Punk legends Live!

GET ready for a double dose of post-punk brilliance as The Psychedelic Furs prepare to rock Malaga and Valencia

Following the huge success of their 2024 Spanish tour, the British band will be hitting Spain again for an eight-date run.

The Furs are heading to Malaga on November 18, bringing their unique brand of post-punk energy to La Trinchera for a one-night-only performance. But that’s not all – Valencia fans are in for a treat as well, with a second show at the stunning new Auditorio Roig Arena on November 22.

These two shows are set to be the crown jewels of the band’s Spanish tour, which kicks off in November and includes stops in Barcelona, Santander, Vigo, Sevilla, Pamplona, and Madrid.

Formed in the aftermath of the UK’s post-punk explosion, The Psychedelic Furs quickly became one of the most influential bands of the era. Fronted by charismatic vocalist Richard Butler and his bass-wielding brother Tim, the band became a mainstay of college and alternative radio with hits like Love My Way, Pretty in Pink, Heaven, and The Ghost In You.

Over the years, they released eight studio albums, several compilations, and even a live concert DVD. They also left an indelible mark on pop culture, with Pretty in Pink becoming a key anthem in the iconic 1986 movie of the same name.

Though the Furs may have first taken the world by storm four decades ago, they’re still firing on all cylinders. Their 2020 album Made of Rain broke a near 30-year gap between releases, charting in multiple countries and earning rave reviews.

It went on to become the band’s second-highest charting album in the UK, solidifying their place in music history. But while their studio work is impressive, it’s on stage where The Psychedelic Furs truly shine.

From headlining at Glastonbury to performing at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall, their live shows are legendary.

The Furs’ line-up for this tour includes Richard Butler (vocals), Tim Butler (bass), Rich Good (guitar), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), and Zachary Alford (drums). Together, they’ll bring you an electrifying mix of post-punk anthems and heartfelt tracks, ensuring that their sound still resonates as deeply today as it did back in the ‘80s.

WATCH THIS SPACE: The Olive Press will be giving away 3 pairs of tickets to watch the Furs. More information to come…

Here’s the full line-up for their 2025 Spanish tour:

13 Nov – Barcelona (Apolo)

– Barcelona (Apolo) 14 Nov – Santander (Escenario Santander)

– Santander (Escenario Santander) 15 Nov – Vigo (Teatro Salesianos, Underfest Xacobeo)

– Vigo (Teatro Salesianos, Underfest Xacobeo) 17 Nov – Sevilla (Custom)

– Sevilla (Custom) 18 Nov – Malaga (La Trinchera)

– Malaga (La Trinchera) 20 Nov – Pamplona (Sala Totem)

– Pamplona (Sala Totem) 21 Nov – Madrid (Wagon)

– Madrid (Wagon) 22 Nov – Valencia (Auditorio Roig Arena)

Tickets are on sale via Enterticket.es.

