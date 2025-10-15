British expat is killed in crash on notorious Costa Blanca ‘Road of Death’ blackspot

A BRITISH woman, 72, died after her car collided head-on with a motorhome on a notorious Alicante province blackspot road.

The fatal accident happened at around 2pm on Tuesday on the N-332 in the Santa Pola area- next to the junction for the road to the lighthouse.

The Guardia Civil said for reasons yet to be determined, the car driven by the Brit and heading towards Alicante, went onto the opposite carriageway and struck the motorhome.

The impact of the crash was such that the 72-year-old died almost instantly and paramedics were unable to do anything once firefighters freed her from the car.

The victim was an expat who lived on the Orihuela Costa.

The motorhome was driven by a 54-year-old Belgian man who was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries, but his wife was unharmed,

Guardia traffic officers combed the accident scene to compile a report about the fatal collision.

The N-332 in the Santa Pola municipality has some of the highest road accident figures in the Valencia region.

Overtaking manoeuvres on the single-carriageway road account for the majority of fatalities.

