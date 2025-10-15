More than 80% of patients regain useful vision with DMEK corneal transplants

SIX months after introducing the DMEK (Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty) corneal transplant, Quirónsalud Marbella is reporting highly positive results for patients.

Regarded as the most advanced selective corneal transplant technique, DMEK has cemented the hospital’s reputation as a centre of excellence for advanced corneal surgery in Andalucia.

“It has placed the hospital among the reference centres for advanced corneal surgery in Andalucia. It allows us to offer patients the technique with the strongest scientific evidence for visual recovery and safety, ensuring they have access to the same cutting-edge treatments available in major European centres,” explains Nabil Ragaei Kamel, Head of Ophthalmology and Director of the Refractive Surgery Unit at Quirónsalud Marbella.

Minimally Invasive, Maximum Impact

Unlike traditional full-thickness corneal transplants, DMEK replaces only the damaged layer of endothelial cells along with Descemet’s membrane. This ultra-selective approach preserves the patient’s remaining corneal tissue, resulting in a less invasive procedure, clearer corneas, and faster visual recovery.

“Vision is restored in weeks rather than months, with sharper detail and better contrast. The risk of immune rejection is lower, the corneal surface remains intact, and long-term medication needs are reduced. Overall, it significantly improves patients’ quality of life,” highlights Dr Kamel.

Strong Results for Most Patients

The early outcomes are promising. “Over 80–90% of patients experience a significant visual improvement, often reaching near-normal visual acuity. We can set very positive expectations: the vast majority regain useful vision within weeks and maintain steady improvement over time,” he adds.

DMEK is especially recommended for patients with corneal endothelial disorders, such as Fuchs’ dystrophy or corneal decompensation following cataract surgery. Restoring corneal transparency in these cases allows patients to achieve functional vision and dramatically improves quality of life.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Expert Training

Quirónsalud Marbella has equipped its ophthalmology team with state-of-the-art technology, including high-resolution surgical microscopes, DMEK-specific graft injection systems, and femtosecond laser technology, which ensures exceptional precision in both incisions and corneal preparation.

The launch of DMEK at Marbella benefited from the guidance of Dr Ramón Calvo Andrés, coordinator of the Corneal Transplant Programme in the Valencian Community. “His experience was crucial. His support allowed the hospital to quickly acquire the necessary learning curve and integrate into a reference network for lamellar transplants,” notes Dr Kamel.

The Importance of Donations

A key factor in making DMEK possible is the availability of donated corneal tissue. “The tissue comes from accredited eye banks, with strict microbiological and cell viability controls. The message is simple: no donation, no transplants. Thanks to the generosity of donors and their families, we can restore vision to those who need it,” the specialist stresses.

Looking Ahead

Quirónsalud Marbella has ambitious plans. It aims to expand its treatment portfolio in two main areas: corneal regeneration therapies, such as limbal transplants for severe chemical or ocular injuries, which restore the ocular surface and prevent vision loss; and advances in keratoconus surgery using femtosecond lasers, which stabilise the cornea and improve vision in young patients.

Through these efforts, the hospital aims to consolidate its status as a reference centre for advanced corneal surgery and innovative treatments for serious corneal diseases, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality care, and visual health.

Quirónsalud in Andalucia

Quirónsalud currently operates seven hospitals in Andalucia – in Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), two in Seville, Córdoba, and Huelva – alongside 22 specialist and diagnostic centres and two day-surgery hospitals in Sevilla and Málaga, making it the leading private healthcare provider in the region.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is Spain’s leading healthcare group and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, a leader in Europe. It also has a presence in Latin America, with over 50,000 professionals across more than 180 healthcare centres, including 57 hospitals with over 8,000 beds. It combines cutting-edge technology with highly specialised staff of international renown.

The group is active in teaching (ten of its hospitals are university hospitals) and medical research, with projects across Spain in fields such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynaecology, and neurology. Its care services are organised into specialised units and networks, optimising clinical expertise and translating research into patient care.



