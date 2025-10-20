Spain wants EU to stop twice-yearly clock changes because it ‘no longer makes sense’

SPAIN’S government will propose that the European Union abolishes the twice-yearly ritual of turning the clocks back and forward.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, posted a social media video stating that ‘changing the time twice a year no longer makes sense’.

He argues that it ‘hardly helps to save energy and has a negative impact on people’s health and lives’.

READ MORE:

Cambiar la hora dos veces al año ya no tiene sentido.?



Apenas ayuda a ahorrar energía y tiene un impacto negativo en la salud y en la vida de la gente.



Por eso, hoy el Gobierno de España propondrá a la UE acabar con el cambio de hora estacional en el Consejo de Energía y… pic.twitter.com/LA9UM0HVfG October 20, 2025

He made his comments on Monday- just days before the clocks go back for winter.

Sanchez said: “In opinion polls, Spaniards and Europeans are mostly against switching time.”

He said the government is taking the matter to Monday’s meeting of the EU’s Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council in Luxembourg.

The proposal was not originally on the agenda but Secretary of State for Energy, Joan Groizard, said on his arrival that he asked it to be included ‘to reopen the debate on the time change’ that has been stalled for years.

The European Parliament in 2019 voted to abolish the time switch but issues like the Covid-19 pandemic then dominated matters.

Pedro Sanchez said he wants the practice stopped as soon as autumn 2026.

“What is useful politics? Well, the one that listens to citizens, also to science, and then makes them law,” his video posting concluded.

Joan Groizard commented: “The energy system is changing a lot and it is important to reopen the debate to find a solution that works as well as possible.”

“We are aware of European diversity, but we understand that it is important to reopen the debate and address an important issue for citizens,” he added.

The next step would be for all the EU member state governments to agree to make a change- something that is not straight-forward, considering the size of the area.

Groizard insisted on the need to address an issue that requires a ‘European response’ which requires coordination among the 27 members.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.