PUERTO de Mazarron council in Murcia has started clearing up a villa and its grounds that had accumulated tonnes of rubbish over six years.

They acted on a court order on Wednesday- allowing them to move in.

The owner of the property on the La Cumbre urbanisation is a high-school computer teacher and suffers from the hoarding affliction known as Diogenes syndrome.

The problem started straight away when he bought the Calle Naranjo de Bulnes home six years ago with neighbours saying that he filled ‘everything with garbage’.

Residents claim the interior is packed to the rafters with mattresses, furniture, appliances, old clothes, brushes, pallets, televisions, strollers, and general debris.

Tons of waste have accumulated outside including washing machines, mattresses, and televisions.

The swimming pool is also filled with garbage.

His family tried to intervene with reports that his wife and two children had to leave due to the circumstances.

A next-door neighbour, Isabel, said that to get into his house, he has to clamber over all of the external rubbish.

There have also been serious public health concerns with increased numbers of mosquitoes, rats, and cockroaches attracted to the external garbage.

Residents say they’ve not been able to use their swimming pools- especially in the summer- due to the infestation.

They claim property values have also fallen.

In February, Puerto de Mazarron council gave the villa owner a 15-day ultimatum to start a clear up which was ignored.

The authority then got court approval for them to remove the garbage, which they started executing on Wednesday.

It’s not been made clear whether the owner will be billed for the work.

