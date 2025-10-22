WATCH: Police arrest German robbers at gunpoint in popular expat area of Costa Blanca

TWO German fugitives have been arrested on San Fulgencio’s La Marina urbanisation in Alicante province.

Policia Nacional officers waited for them to return to their home and pounced when their car pulled up.

A third man- also German- was detained on a charge of serious disobedience for trying to prevent the arrest of the fugitives.

The arrests were executed in mid-September but details were only released on Wednesday.

The two men who were ‘on the run’ belonged to an organised home robbery gang back in Germany.

They also scammed victims in Bremen in 2023 by making phone calls pretending to be a bank employee to get hold of account log in details and passwords.

According to the two European Arrest Warrants, the fugitives face 10 years in prison for organised robbery, usurpation and continuous fraud.

The men were handed over to the custody of the National Court to process their extradition.

