22 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Oct, 2025 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

WATCH: Police arrest German robbers at gunpoint in popular expat area of Costa Blanca

by
WATCH: Police arrest German robbers and scammers at gunpoint in popular expat area of Costa Blanca

TWO German fugitives have been arrested on San Fulgencio’s La Marina urbanisation in Alicante province.

Policia Nacional officers waited for them to return to their home and pounced when their car pulled up.

A third man- also German- was detained on a charge of serious disobedience for trying to prevent the arrest of the fugitives.

READ MORE:

YouTube video

The arrests were executed in mid-September but details were only released on Wednesday.

The two men who were ‘on the run’ belonged to an organised home robbery gang back in Germany.

They also scammed victims in Bremen in 2023 by making phone calls pretending to be a bank employee to get hold of account log in details and passwords.

According to the two European Arrest Warrants, the fugitives face 10 years in prison for organised robbery, usurpation and continuous fraud.

The men were handed over to the custody of the National Court to process their extradition.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Brussels announces driving shake up: 17-year-olds will be able to get their licence in Spain but probation period is doubled

Previous Story

Brussels announces driving shake up: 17-year-olds will be able to get their licence in Spain but probation period is doubled

Latest from Costa Blanca

Related Articles

Go toTop