A SHAKE up to Europe’s driving license laws will put 17-year-olds behind the wheel as the EU rolls out sweeping reforms aimed at improving road safety.

Under the new rules, teenagers will be able to obtain a full driving license at 17-years-old – but they will have to be accompanied by an experienced driver until they turn 18.

Furthermore, these young motorists will enter a probationary period for at least two years – whereby they will face stricter rules and harsher penalties for serious violations like driving under the influence, failing to wear a seatbelt, or not using proper child restraint systems.

In an attempt to attract more professional drivers, the minimum age for license for trucks and buses is also being lowered to 18 and 21 respectively – if the driver holds the required professional certificate.

These are some of the many changes being implemented with the aim of improving road safety across the EU – around 20,000 people die on EU roads every year and by 2050 the aim is to have zero road deaths.

Alongside the new regulations for young drivers, updates to the theory test will be implemented – the exam will ensure that drivers have knowledge of blind spot hazards, driver assistance systems, safe door opening, and the risks of distraction from mobile phone usage.

Also, the test will have a focus on vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, children, and cyclists.

Before being granted a license, and upon renewing one, a medical examination which includes vision and cardiovascular tests will be required. For car and motorcycle drivers, some countries may replace the test with self-assessment forms.

Once obtained, driving and motorcycle licenses will be valid for up to 25 years – countries can lower this if driving licenses are used as forms of ID.

Each EU country will have three years to put the new rules into their national legislation and one additional year to prepare for their implementation.

