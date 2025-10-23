One-year old girl dies after tragic accident at church procession in Sevilla

A ONE-YEAR-OLD died after being hit by a vehicle at the end of a Sevilla procession.

The tragic accident occurred in the grounds of the Palmar de Troya church during a procession celebrating its 50th anniversary.

At the end of the a van allegedly reversing struck the child.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm and was responded to by members of the traffic unit and the 061 police station.

The open house event – the first of its kind in the church’s 50 year history – aimed to attract visitors and raise funds

Around 1,000 attended, many travelling from outside Spain – according to local media, the girl and her family had come from France.

Palmar de Troya is considered a sect of the Catholic church and is located around 50km from Sevilla.

The group had announced its anniversary celebration on social media and stated that it would feature its two patron saints, Santa Faz and the Virgen de Palmar Coronada.

