23 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage – € 349,900

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage - € 349

Frontline Spanish-style villa with fantastic golf views – Villamartín, Fortuna II This charming frontline detached villa is located in the prestigious Fortuna II community, offering breathtaking views over Villamartín Golf Course and the communal pool area. The property spans 132 m², is fully furnished, and benefits from east, south, and west orientation, ensuring sunshine throughout the day. The villa features three double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and three bathrooms, including an en-suite with access to a covered terrace overlooking the gardens and pool. The ground floor offers a… See full property details

Villa

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 349,900

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage - € 349,900



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pedro Sanchez says Spain will buy arms from US for Ukraine after fresh criticism from Donald Trump
Previous Story

Pedro Sanchez says Spain will buy arms from US for Ukraine after fresh criticism from Donald Trump

Pedro Sanchez says Spain will buy arms from US for Ukraine after fresh criticism from Donald Trump
Previous Story

Pedro Sanchez says Spain will buy arms from US for Ukraine after fresh criticism from Donald Trump

Latest from Featured Property

Related Articles

Go toTop