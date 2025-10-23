3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage – € 349,900

Frontline Spanish-style villa with fantastic golf views – Villamartín, Fortuna II This charming frontline detached villa is located in the prestigious Fortuna II community, offering breathtaking views over Villamartín Golf Course and the communal pool area. The property spans 132 m², is fully furnished, and benefits from east, south, and west orientation, ensuring sunshine throughout the day. The villa features three double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and three bathrooms, including an en-suite with access to a covered terrace overlooking the gardens and pool. The ground floor offers a… See full property details

Villa

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

3 beds 3 baths

€ 349,900

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.